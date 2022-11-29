Around 50 years ago the line ‘Because you’re worth it’ became the advertising slogan for a French cosmetics company. First coined with the noble intention of reflecting increased female empowerment in the early 1970s, the copywriter originally used ‘Because I’m worth it’, which certainly came of age in the consumerism craze of the 1980s. As shipping begins to close out one of the industry’s more lucrative years and thoughts turn to profit sharing and bonuses, probably quite a few people will be...