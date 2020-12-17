Beijing set to reverse ship recycling ban

China is looking at reopening its ship recycling yards to foreign owners from as early as next year.

Chinese shipbreakers have not been allowed to handle foreign ships since a ban came in place in January 2019 as part of president Xi Jinping’s environmental protection efforts, which have seen a long list of waste products barred from entering the People's Republic in recent years. However, following extensive lobbying, a U-turn on the policy is deemed likely, giving international owners once...