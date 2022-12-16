Beks bags another cape

Istanbul-based Beks Ship Management and Trading has cemented its spot as one of the top buyers of capes in the region.

Sources report that the Turkish player has grabbed its sixth cape, its fourth purchase in as many months, taking the 17-year-old, CTM-managed Bulk China , a 176,000 dwt Universal built ship, for an undisclosed price.

Beks was established in 2011 by the Turkish tycoon Ali Bekmezci. It entered the cape trades last year.

Few sales have been reported in dry this month and almost all are lower than last done.