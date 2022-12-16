Dry CargoEurope

Beks bags another cape

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowDecember 16, 2022
BEKS

Istanbul-based Beks Ship Management and Trading has cemented its spot as one of the top buyers of capes in the region.

Sources report that the Turkish player has grabbed its sixth cape, its fourth purchase in as many months, taking the 17-year-old, CTM-managed Bulk China, a 176,000 dwt Universal built ship, for an undisclosed price.

Beks was established in 2011 by the Turkish tycoon Ali Bekmezci. It entered the cape trades last year.
Few sales have been reported in dry this month and almost all are lower than last done.

Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

