Belships fixes bulker pair on period deals

Norwegian owner Belships has secured period time charter contracts with undisclosed clients for two of its bulk carriers, expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022.

The Oslo-listed firm has fixed one bulker between 11 and 13 months at $24,800 per day, while the second fixture will see one of its bulkers earn $21,400 per day between 21 and 24 months.

Belships said its contract coverage for 2022 now stands at 62% at an average rate of $22,900 net per day per vessel.

The Oslo-listed firm has a fleet of 27 ships consisting of supramaxes and ultramaxes with an average age of less than 4 years. Earlier this month, it penned a sale and leaseback deal for two of its ultramax bulkers with a net cash effect of about $14m and an option to repurchase the vessels.