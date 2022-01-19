Dry CargoEuropeFinance and Insurance

Belships unlocks cash in sale and leaseback deal for ultramax pair

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 19, 2022
0 0 1 minute read

Norwegian owner Belships has entered into a sale and leaseback deals for two of its ultramax bulk carriers. 

The 2015-built Belforest and the one-year younger Bellight will be on bareboat charters for 11.5 and 10 years, respectively, with options for the Oslo-listed firm to repurchase the vessels at below current market levels.

Delivery into the new bareboat agreements is expected in the first quarter of 2022, with a net cash effect of about $14m.

The lease deals have fixed interest rates with an average cost of about 4.4%, and there are no purchase obligations at the end of the charters. 

Belships has a fleet of 27 supramax and ultramax bulkers, with an average age of below 4 years and an average cash breakeven of about $10,500. 

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 19, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button