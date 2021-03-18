Blue sky thinking about game changing moonshots

I recently put out an all-points bulletin to PR firms to stop using the term ‘game changing’. Last week I added the term ‘moonshot’ to my growing list of comms terms that make me shudder and generally slam the delete button on a release in my inbox. I came across another doozy yesterday where I audibly groaned – a Greek shipping conference that proudly trumpeted its ‘phygital’ capabilities.

I decided to open up this debate about god awful consultantspeak terms on various social media channels and it seems I am not alone – the guff trotted out by comms teams clearly irks many of you as much as it does me. So here then is a short list of other phrases that deserve a thick red strikethrough.

Facilitate when you mean help . What’s wrong with admitting you need help?

Releases that start with “ XXXX is pleased to announce ”. No one cares if you’re pleased or honoured. Get to the point.

Paradigm shift – get a grip, it’s not.

Pivot – my teeth always grate when I see this one anywhere.

Blue sky thinking – sends storms through my brain.

Any reference to ‘ leading ’ from boilerplate paragraphs in press releases. It seems literally every single company across the globe is the world’s leader.

Climate sobriety – pass me the bottle, fast.

The hyperbole churned out by today’s public relations teams has me almost yearning for simpler times, the days when everything was just plain old state of the art.