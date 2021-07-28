Bocimar in for up to four newcastlemaxes at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding

Antwerp-based Compagnie Maritime Belge’s bulker division, Bocimar, has placed an order at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding for up to four 210,000 dwt newcastlemaxes.

The contract includes firm two vessels and options. Multiple broker reports said Bocimar is paying around $61m per ship with deliveries set for the second half of 2023.

Beihai Shipbuilding in Qingdao has cemented its place as one of the world’s top manufacturers of newcastlemax bulk carriers in recent years.

Bocimar newbuildings will be 300 m long and comply with EEDI Phase 2 standards and Tier III NOx. VesselsValue data shows the company currently has a fleet of 14 bulkers.