BoComm Leasing moves for VLCC resales

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowDecember 7, 2021
China’s Bank of Communications Financial Leasing division (BoComm Leasing), an outfit known for big deals, has approached US-based tanker heavyweight International Seaways, adding a trio of VLCC resales for $245m en bloc.

The tankers are identified as Daewoo hull numbers, 5496, 5497, and 5498.

This is the second VLCC deal by International Seaways this autumn. In October it sealed refinancing for six modern scrubber-fitted VLCCs through a sale and leaseback deal with Norwegian owner Ocean Yield.

International Seaways is the second-largest US-listed tanker company by vessel count.

