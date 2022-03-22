Boskalis adds another CSV to fleet

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis has acquired a multipurpose construction support vessel (CSV) Norshore Atlantic built at the Batam Shipyard in Indonesia by Singapore-based Otto Marine.

The 2014-built vessel renamed Boka Atlantic will be deployed in the Southeast Asia region for a wide range of offshore operations, Boskalis said.

“With the addition of the Boka Atlantic, we are strengthening our ability to offer an unparalleled range of activities in the offshore energy industry,” the company said in a statement.

The Boka Atlantic joins Boskalis Marine Services as the fifth CSV type in its fleet and will be available for work as of April. The vessel is equipped with a 140t active heave compensated crane, has a deck space of 1,405 sq m, a helideck, and offers accommodation for 98 people. It will also be fitted with a work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with the option for a second one. Last year, Boskalis purchased the 2010-built CSV Southern Ocean, now Boka Ocean, from the Oceanteam-Bourbon joint venture for a reported price of $30m. No price has been revealed for the latest addition.