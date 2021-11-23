Bottoms up for bulkers?

The freight market sell-off that began in October continued for the first three weeks of November, always a long and dreary month for those in northern climes, with nights drawing in and temperatures dropping. Sentiment has been seasonally appropriate this year. The Baltic Dry Index, having peaked on October 7 at a rip-roaring 5,650 points, began November on 3,428 points and slid almost continuously through November to a low of 2,430 on November 17. After the six-week long slump from October’s ...