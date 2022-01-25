Splash Extra

Boxship prices continue to firm

A 2,500 teu ship was worth $42.35m at the start of the month. Less than four weeks later it’s now got a $48.43m price tag.

January tends to be a tough month rates-wise for many ship types. Shipping’s real year increasingly tends to get going after the Lunar New Year celebrations are out the way. A soft rate environment - bar the storming container scene - translated into a muted S&P month with the notable exception of gas.

“It's been a pretty dull start to the year. The Indonesia coal ban plus omicron plus Chinese New Year, they have all come together to dampen the S&P spirits,” one Asia-based broker tel...

