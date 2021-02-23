Bulk buying interest heats up

It has been a hectic February in the world of S&P as owners scramble to get dry bulk bargains in place ahead of a perceived long rally in rates. Prices for secondhand bulk carriers are going up, and many think they will continue to do so.

The S&P panel reporting to the Baltic Exchange gave a thumbs up to five-year value reassessments on Friday. Capesizes were reassessed at about $$33.5m, kamsarmaxes at $23m, supramaxes on $16.4m and handysizes now assessed at $15.2m.

“The dry sale...