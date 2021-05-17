Bulker clearout at Sinotrans gets underway

Having put seven ships in the shop window three months ago, sales contracts are finally being signed for Chinese state-run shipping group Sinotrans, which is in the midst of a fleet rejuvenation programme.

Two 52,000 dwt bulkers, Great Praise and Great Legend, both built at Tsuneishi Cebu in 2006 have just been sold for a little under $12m each.

More sales are expected in the weeks to come as the company is seeking attention for the 2005-built 76,000 dwt Great Talent, the 2011-built 75,000 dwt Great Wealth, the 2004-built 56,000 dwt Great Amity, and the two 31,000 dwt bulkers Great Reward and Great Resource.