Dry CargoGreater China

Bulker clearout at Sinotrans gets underway

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMay 17, 2021
0 98 Less than a minute

Having put seven ships in the shop window three months ago, sales contracts are finally being signed for Chinese state-run shipping group Sinotrans, which is in the midst of a fleet rejuvenation programme.

Two 52,000 dwt bulkers, Great Praise and Great Legend, both built at Tsuneishi Cebu in 2006 have just been sold for a little under $12m each.

More sales are expected in the weeks to come as the company is seeking attention for the 2005-built 76,000 dwt Great Talent, the 2011-built 75,000 dwt Great Wealth, the 2004-built 56,000 dwt Great Amity, and the two 31,000 dwt bulkers Great Reward and Great Resource.

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMay 17, 2021
0 98 Less than a minute
Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button