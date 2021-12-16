Bulkers ride the troller coaster

After a slump worthy of the morning after a 10 Downing Street Christmas Party, the bulk carrier market has spent the last month recovering with the Alka-Seltzer of improving iron ore demand in China, of coal demand in the northern hemisphere and of minor bulks demand across the world. The fear that stalked freight markets has exited, pursued not by a bear but by a bull market.

Having successfully deflated the iron ore price bubble, China has opened its spot buying window again. This off-on b...