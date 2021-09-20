BW Ideol looks to set up fabrication yard at Scottish port

BW Ideol has gained exclusive and long-term access to Ardersier Port for the manufacturing of offshore wind concrete floaters, and both parties have agreed to explore the setup of a serial production line dedicated to the delivery of locally manufactured floating wind substructures based on BW Ideol’s so-called Damping Pool technology.

The Ardersier Port comprises 400 acres of port area with access to a 2.2 km quay and 350 acres of statutory harbour authority has been identified as one of three sites on the East coast of the UK with the size, scale, shape, and location capable of being an offshore renewable energy hub port. Dredging work should commence in October, with the port targeting completion by August 2022.

Steven Regan of Ardersier Port Authority stated: “This strategic partnership allows us to work towards bringing an essential manufacturing facility to Scotland which complements our vision of using circular economy practices to deliver the United Kingdoms Energy Transition plans.”

More details on the new port masterplan will be provided during a signing ceremony to come. BW Ideol is part of the Floating Energy Allyance, a partnership that has submitted applications to Scotwind leasing.

The former McDermott fabrication yard at Ardersier was acquired earlier this year by Steve Regan, a former chief executive of civil engineering firm Careys, and business partner Tony O’Sullivan. The yard is set to take on a new life as one of Europe’s most important locations for renewables and decommissioning, according to its new owners.