Canada welcomes a new shipping line

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 22, 2021
Doornekamp Lines

Canada has a new shipping line. Founded by a family-run Ontario construction company Doornekamp Lines has been launched to take boxed cargoes inland from the nation’s eastern seaboard.

The new company has taken a 2007-built, 869 teu boxship on charter and will start biweekly services this May from the port of Halifax on the Atlantic, down the St Lawrence River to Picton at the northeastern end of Lake Ontario.

The line has been set up as an alternative to rail and truck transport from the east coast to the Ontario market. Heavylift, breakbulk and project cargo are accepted as well as containers. French liner CMA CGM is one of Doornekamp’s first confirmed big customers.

Future plans include a bi-weekly service between Picton and Cleveland on the southern shore of Lake Erie in Ohio.

Doornekamp Lines is subsidiary of Doornekamp Construction, a family-owned business with a head office in Odessa, Ontario.

