Canberra presses ahead with national fleet plans

The new Australian government today laid out plans towards the creation of a national fleet, something vehemently opposed by the local shipowning association.

A new taskforce has been appointed to speed up the creation of an Australian-flagged and crewed fleet.

Infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government minister Catherine King said: “Establishing a strategic fleet made up of Australian flagged and crewed vessels was a key commitment of our government during the election, and we are moving quickly to deliver on it.”

King said it was vital Australia had a “robust” supply chain, in comments that quickly attracted criticism from Shipping Australia, the country’s shipowners’ association.

“Many of the policy goals put forward for the development of a national fleet can be achieved at a lower cost by other methods or simply do not stack up,” argued Melwyn Noronha, the CEO of Shipping Australia. Workforce skilling can be addressed through education, training, cadetships on globally trading vessels, and immigration, Noronha suggested.