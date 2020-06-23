Splash Extra

Carbon levy back on the agenda

Growing risk Europe takes the lead on controversial GHG measure

Splash 24/7 Splash 24/7 June 24, 2020
0 3 minutes read

A carbon tax for shipping is firmly back on the agenda as a way to get zero emission ships ordered before 2030. Members of the Getting to Zero Coalition made the case for a carbon tax on shipping at a high-level webinar convened by the World Economic Forum earlier this month.

“We ask the International Maritime Organization to put a price on carbon to make it profitable to order a zero emission vessel by 2030,” said Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO of Torvald Klaveness, in one of the most high profil...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Back to top button
Close
Close