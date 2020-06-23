Carbon levy back on the agenda

A carbon tax for shipping is firmly back on the agenda as a way to get zero emission ships ordered before 2030. Members of the Getting to Zero Coalition made the case for a carbon tax on shipping at a high-level webinar convened by the World Economic Forum earlier this month.

“We ask the International Maritime Organization to put a price on carbon to make it profitable to order a zero emission vessel by 2030,” said Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO of Torvald Klaveness, in one of the most high profil...