Dry CargoEurope

Castor Maritime flips another vintage bulker

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 3, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

Cyprus-based bulker and boxship owner Castor Maritime has offloaded another ageing unit for a profit in a very short period of time.

The Nasdaq-listed firm has sold its 2005-built panamax bulker Magic Moon to an unrelated third party. 

The 76,600 dwt vessel was bought from Pavimar in 2019 for around $10m and is now being sold for $13.95m.

Castor, which last month offloaded the 2007-built panamax bulker Magic Rainbow for $12.6m and a net gain of $4.4m, said it expects to deliver Magic Moon for a net gain of $5.3m in the third quarter of 2023.  Following the disposals, the company will have 18 bulkers and a pair of 2,700 teu containerships.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 3, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button