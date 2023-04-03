Castor Maritime flips another vintage bulker

Cyprus-based bulker and boxship owner Castor Maritime has offloaded another ageing unit for a profit in a very short period of time.

The Nasdaq-listed firm has sold its 2005-built panamax bulker Magic Moon to an unrelated third party.

The 76,600 dwt vessel was bought from Pavimar in 2019 for around $10m and is now being sold for $13.95m.

Castor, which last month offloaded the 2007-built panamax bulker Magic Rainbow for $12.6m and a net gain of $4.4m, said it expects to deliver Magic Moon for a net gain of $5.3m in the third quarter of 2023. Following the disposals, the company will have 18 bulkers and a pair of 2,700 teu containerships.