Castor Maritime nets $4.4m on sale of elderly panamax bulker

Cyprus-based Castor Maritime has sold its 2007-built panamax bulk carrier Magic Rainbow to an unrelated third party for $12.6m.

The Nasdaq-listed bulker and boxship owner said it plans to deliver the 73,600 dwt vessel during the second quarter of 2023 and record a net gain of $4.4m.

Castor owns a fleet of 22 vessels, the majority of which are panamax bulkers and has a pair of 2,700 teu containerships. A fleet of eight tankers was spun off earlier this year under a newly formed subsidiary, Toro.

The company booked a net profit of $33.7m in the final quarter of 2022.

