CDB Leasing snaps up six ultramaxes from Celsius

China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) continues to add seconhand tonnage to its fleet, with a new deal to acquire six 60,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers.

The Hong Kong-listed company has snapped up GH Danzero, GH Urban Sea, GH Sky Beauty, GH Galileo, GH Eclipse and GH Desert Orchid from Denmark’s Celsius Shipping for $129.8m

The transaction involves six CDB Leasing’s Hong Kong-incorporated subsidiaries, which are principally engaged in the vessel leasing business.

Earlier this week, CDB Leasing entered into an agreement to acquire eleven vessels from Danish bulk operator Clipper in a deal worth around $140m.