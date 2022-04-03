Cheniere takes option on fifth Flex LNG ship

Cheniere Marketing International, a subsidiary of US LNG player Cheniere Energy, has declared an option to employ a fifth LNG carrier from John Fredriksen-backed Flex LNG under the time charter agreements announced in April last year.

The 2020-built 174,000 cu m Flex Aurora will be the fifth ship to be delivered to Cheniere, with a three-and-a-half-year time charter set to commence during the third quarter of 2022.

Cheniere has already taken delivery of three ships, the Flex Vigilant, Flex Endeavour and Flex Ranger, under time charters with a minimum duration of between 36 months and 44 months.

In addition, the two companies agreed that the 2021-built Flex Volunteer would be the fourth ship under the agreement and be delivered in mid-April 2022 rather than during the third quarter of 2022 as originally agreed, extending the charter for about two and a half months.