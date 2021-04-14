Flex LNG charters four LNG carriers to Cheniere

John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG has entered into agreements to charter four LNG carriers to Cheniere Marketing International, with an option for a fifth LNG carrier.

The charters are for between three years and three and a half years, with options to extend by two years. Flex LNG will deliver newbuild Flex Vigilant to Cheniere in May 2021, two of its existing LNG carriers to Cheniere during the third quarter of 2021, and a further LNG carrier during the third quarter of 2022.

Cheniere has the option to add a fifth LNG carrier during the third quarter of 2022.

Øystein Kalleklev, chief executive officer of Flex LNG Management, commented: “We are very pleased to enter into these agreements with Cheniere. The agreements secure attractive employment for four, possibly five, of our ships with a first-class charterer. Our large and energy efficient ships are particularly well suited for their long-haul trade and align with Cheniere’s efforts to secure required shipping capacity while improving the environmental performance of their overall fleet. Hence, this agreement makes very much sense for both parties, so we look forward to further developing our relationship in the years to come. Lastly, these contracts add substantial revenue backlog to our Company which is in line with our communicated strategy of securing attractive term-employment for our ships when we think the time is right.”

Flex LNG has a fleet of 13 LNG carriers.