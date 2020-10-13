Greater ChinaOperationsPorts and Logistics

China opens up 10 ports for foreign crew changes

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 13, 2020
0 428 Less than a minute
Synergy Group

China has opened up 10 ports for foreign crew changes as the country eases entry restrictions for foreign nationals.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Dalian, Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Haikou have been opened up for foreign ship crew changes. The owner or the manager of the ships can file applications for crew changes at the ports 14 days after the ship leaves the last port of call.

The authorities also introduced a circuit breaker mechanism for the crew changes. If the number of Covid-infected crewmembers from the same shipping company reaches five and 10, all the foreign crews from the company will be suspended from work shift for 15 days and 30 days respectively at Chinese ports. If the number surpasses 10, authorities will prohibit the company’s vessels from crew changes until a re-evaluation is done. 

Other requirements for foreign crew change may vary at each port and ship operators are requested to consult with local authorities and agencies before conducting the crew changes.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close