China ups its methanol focus

The Methanol Institute (MI) has joined a study led by the China Waterborne Transportation Research Institute (CWTRI), the research unit of the Ministry of Transport, on the technical and operational requirements for the use of methanol as a marine fuel.

The study is supported by Methanex, the world’s largest methanol producer and distributor, and Shanghai Huayi Energy Chemical, one of the largest methanol producers and distributors in China.

The study aims to create comprehensive guidance and policy suggestions for the use of methanol as a marine fuel and develop a roadmap for the adoption of methanol as a marine fuel in China.

Zhang Jianning, president of Methanex China believes that the study will provide an opportunity to decisively strengthen the offering of methanol as a widely available, future-proofed marine fuel in China.

Methanex currently operates 11 dual-fuel methanol-powered vessels globally through its wholly-owned-subsidiary Waterfront Shipping

“China is the largest producer and consumer of methanol globally and it has been used safely in the country for many years, not only as a building block for the manufacturing of chemicals, but also as a clean fuel in industrial boilers, passenger vehicles and heavy duty trucks,” said Chris Chatterton, chief operating officer of Methanol Institute.