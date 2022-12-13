Splash Extra

CII criticism mounts across all shipping sectors

The final weeks of 2022 have similarities to the run up to the global sulphur cap three years ago with the IMO coming in for heavy censure.

Photo of Splash SplashDecember 14, 2022
With 18 days to go until the the phase-in of the International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) regulation, the stinging criticism it is attracting from across the shipping sector has strong echoes of the weeks running up to IMO2020, the global sulphur cap.

The CII, along with the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), are the two most significant pieces of green legislation introduced by the IMO since the controversial global sulphur cap.

From January 1 it ...

