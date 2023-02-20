CMA CGM looks to add more windshields to its fleet

Officials at CMA CGM have confirmed they will look to install bow windshields on other ships, if tests on a prototype installed on the 16,000 teu CMA CGM Marco Polo prove a success.

CMA CGM has followed Ocean Network Express (ONE) in installing a windshield, one of a host of innovations the group is working on to enhance the hydrodynamic performance of its fleet and reduce its consumption of fuel.

“This prototype is currently tested aboard the CMA CGM Marco Polo and is intended to be developed on a larger scale if the results are conclusive,” a spokesperson for CMA CGM told Splash of the new nose spotted on the CMA CGM Marco Polo.

Norasia, a containerline that was eventually bought by CSAV, and then folded into Hapag-Lloyd, featured smaller bow shields in a series of ships built around 25 years ago.