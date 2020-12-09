ContainersEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

CMB inks Yangfan boxship deal

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 9, 2020
Antwerp-based maritime group Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) via box subsidiary Delphis has placed orders for up to eight ice-classed (1A) container vessels of 6,000 teu capacity with Qingdao Yangfan Shipbuilding of China, according to Alphaliner.

“The reported ice class might a pointer toward an intended deployment of the ships in a reefer- oriented Central America – Northern Europe – Baltic Russia service, which would need seven or eight ships for a weekly schedule,” Alphaliner suggested in its most recent weekly report.

While the ships have no charters attached at present, they are likely to find long-term employment easily enough with Alphaliner tallying just two other 6,000 teu class ships under construction at present, neither of which are ice class. The average age for this boxship size is now creeping up, standing at 14 years today, suggesting urgent replacement tonnage is due soon.

