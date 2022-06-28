Complex commodities confuse dry bulk owners

After a positive performance in May, the bulk carrier freight market has felt jaded in June. Was it a case of broker absence after all the partying at Posidonia, itself following the jubilee long weekend in the UK?
Not really. In fact the real problem could be that demand fundamentals have begun to weaken as inflation and higher interest rates have filtered through to consumer behaviour, reducing global consumption and therefore reducing industrial activity and construction, undermining dema...
