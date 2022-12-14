Conoship “future-proof” vessel design pushes ahead

Construction of the first of a series of “future-proof,” environmentally friendly general cargo vessels developed by Dutch design and engineering company Conoship International Projects (CIP) started at Gelibolu Shipyard in Turkey.

The diesel-electric, future fuels-ready 3,600 dwt vessel is suited for sea-river operations and set for wind-assisted propulsion by two Econowind VentiFoils, which could cut fuel consumption by about 10% annually, depending on the sailing route.

Conoship said it was working on a number of variants of the ship, including a 3,800 dwt and a 5,800 dwt version (pictured below). “A new design concept for the 5,800 dwt is in development and will be brought to market soon,” the company said.

Two more 3,600 dwt and three 3,800 dwt vessels will be built for an undisclosed owner by Holland Shipyards Group. The ship under construction in Turkey should deliver in 2023, while the construction of the other five units in the Netherlands is planned for 2024.

Conoship floated this design in January for the first series of six ships ordered by an unnamed client at Fosen Yard Emden in Germany.