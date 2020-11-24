Splash Extra

Consolidated shipyards stick to production schedules

Splash Extra survey finds annual delivery slippage rate is on track to fall this year

Splash SplashNovember 25, 2020
The far greater consolidated nature of the global shipyard scene has led to a remarkably solid performance during the pandemic whereby the annual slippage rate - ships that are meant to deliver this year but get shunted over to next year - is on course to reduce in 2020.

With just over five weeks left of the year, shipyards have recovered their production schedules and look set to roll over around 20% of the orderbook into 2021, an improvement over the 25% average figure recorded over the ...

