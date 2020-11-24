Consolidated shipyards stick to production schedules

The far greater consolidated nature of the global shipyard scene has led to a remarkably solid performance during the pandemic whereby the annual slippage rate - ships that are meant to deliver this year but get shunted over to next year - is on course to reduce in 2020.

With just over five weeks left of the year, shipyards have recovered their production schedules and look set to roll over around 20% of the orderbook into 2021, an improvement over the 25% average figure recorded over the ...