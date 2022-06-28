Consumer confidence concerns for containers

The good news for container shipping was that the Shanghai lockdown ended on June 3 after nearly two months of disruption in the world’s largest container port. Data from logistics analysts Project 44 suggest that in-port delays are declining. Import container dwell times at the Port of Shanghai suffered the most peaking at 15.5 days on April 21 before falling to 9.5 days on May 31. Export delays were lower, peaking at around 4.2 days before falling back to three days but volumes were well down...