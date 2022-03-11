Containerised LNG rolls out as alternative to traditional bunkering

Hamburg-based ship engineering and consultancy Marine Service GmbH and London-headquartered repair and retrofit coordinator Newport Shipping have developed a containerised liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel tank solution for newbuildings and existing container vessels as an alternative to traditional LNG bunkering.

The concept consists of container stowage on free deck in a safe area. The gas handling room is arranged adjacent to the container storage and separated from the containers by a cofferdam and fire protection means, allowing the feeding of low-pressure and high-pressure fuel gas systems for all known 4-stroke and 2-stroke dual-fuel engines, the companies explained.

The LNG fuel tank container has a capacity of 31 gross tonnes and about 33 sq m of LNG. The containers have a fail-safe dry quick coupling connection and are approved for loading in up to 7 layers high stacks. The total number of containers can be optimised according to requirements and can be installed onboard when a ship is in port, the companies said.

Ingmar Loges, managing director, Newport Shipping, commented: “The global shipping industry faces unprecedented challenges as environmental regulations tighten. The shipping industry needs alternatives. The containerized LNG concept provides an answer to these challenges.”

Newport Shipping will offer full retrofit services for Marine Service GmbH’s LNG fuel tank container solutions at its 15 yards that it works in cooperation with. The system has been granted approval in principle (AiP) by the French class society Bureau Veritas (BV).