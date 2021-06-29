Costamare goes large in dry bulk

New York-listed Greek boxship owner Costamare has been the most active name in the sale and purchase markets this month as it makes a return to its dry bulk roots.

The company announced on June 14 it had bought 16 bulkers ranging in size from 33,000 dwt to 85,000 dwt. Since this announcement however the company has doubled down on its dry bulk intentions with brokers now suggesting the Monaco-based outfit has taken its dry bulk purchases towards 30 vessels.

The company has not revealed th...