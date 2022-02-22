Cross shippers brace for another brutal year

Liner shipping enjoyed its most profitable year ever last year and in good old shipowning fashion, the liner companies and their tonnage suppliers splurged their profits on more than 500 newbuilding orders, thus guaranteeing that the good times will come to an end when 3.5m teu of this delivers by the end of 2023. But that still leaves them in a party mood for 2022 as any lingering disruption from the pandemic will manifest itself as firmness in the freight market.

