Dark ship tracking service launches

Space-based maritime data firm Spire Global has revealed a new dark shipping detection service to track vessels that manipulate their reported position in order to conceal their activities.

The system is designed to identify vessels that turn off Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders to go dark or attempt ‘spoofing’ of AIS signals to report false positions.

Typically, this is done in order to hide activity that is illegal or could have negative consequences to shipowners, such as illegal trading, loading or unloading sanctioned goods, or illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

According to Spire, its near real-time global geolocation position validation service, backed by multipurpose constellation of more than 100 satellites, “can uncover suspicious activity and pinpoint a vessel without the need for an approximate location”.

“For a long time, having the tools to accurately identify and track ships that are attempting to hide their activities or location has been the missing key to preventing sanctions evasion, illegal fishing, human trafficking and many more pressing societal issues,” said Peter Mabson, chief executive of Spire Maritime.