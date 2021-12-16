December 2021 Review

French liner CMA CGM increased its e-commerce and contract logistics footprint by acquiring most of Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services business (CLS) and its Shipwire cloud-based logistics technology platform for $3bn. The move by the Marseille-headquartered CMA CGM will combine CEVA Logistics and Ingram Micro CLS, creating the fourth-largest provider of contract logistics services in the world.

