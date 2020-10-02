AsiaEuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

Dee4 taps Japan for next tranche of financing

Carsten Mortensen-led Dee4 has fixed loans with Japan’s Mizuho Marubeni Leasing (MML) Corporation to finance up to three further vessels.

The first drawdown on this facility will be used to complete Dee4 Capital’s purchase of the Eagle Melbourne, a 2011-built MR tanker set to be renamed Dee4 Fig. Dee4, a private equity firm founded last year, has chartered this ship – the eighth in its fleet – to Norden for up to two years when it delivers in the next few weeks. 

Mortensen commented: “We are delighted to conclude this financing with MML. We believe it demonstrates the growing and continuing strength of the Dee4 business model and strengthens ties with a renowned Japanese institution. We look forward to growing this relationship over the next phase of our development.”

