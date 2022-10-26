DeepOcean charters in Simon Møkster MPSV

Norwegian subsea services player DeepOcean has entered into a two-year time charter agreement with compatriot shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping for the 2014-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Stril Server .

The charter contract will commence in the first quarter of 2023 and have a firm hire period until the end of 2024, with an option to extend. The deal also includes an option for the installation of a battery hybrid system onboard the vessel in 2024.

DeepOcean said the vessel will provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries. The ship will be equipped with two Kystdesign remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure, allowing for remote operations from the company’s remote operations centre in Haugesund, Norway.

“We are experiencing increased demand for our specialist subsea services from the offshore industries, and this vessel charter will allow us to further expand our offering,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

The vessel was earlier this month extended by Equinor for walk-to-work services and related service operation vessel (SOV) commissioning work on the Hywind Tampen floating offshore wind farm project in Norway.