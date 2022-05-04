AmericasOffshoreRenewables

DEME contracts Barge Master for Vineyard 1

DEME Offshore US and Barge Master have entered into a five-year agreement that will see them work together to develop motion-compensation platforms to be installed on barges for the Vineyard Wind 1 project, located off the coast of Massachusetts.

In 2021, DEME Offshore US secured a transport and installation contract for the 62 GE Haliade offshore wind turbines for the Vineyard Wind 1 project. In addition to installing the turbines, DEME Offshore will handle the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations, transition pieces, offshore substation and scour protection for the wind turbine foundations, as well as the offshore substation foundation and platform.

DEME is partnering with US company Foss Maritime in the development of a smart feeder barge concept to ensure that it is fully compliant with the Jones Act. The four motion-compensation platforms that DEME is developing with Barge Master will be installed on Foss Maritime barges.

This solution will enable the wind turbine components to be transported from US ports to DEME’s offshore installation vessels. When arriving alongside an installation vessel, the motion-compensation technology will help ensure safe lifting operations.

DEME, Foss Maritime and Barge Master plan to launch two fully equipped smart feeder barges in spring 2023.

