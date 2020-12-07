Diana Shipping seals capesize charter with NYK

Greek dry bulk owner has entered into a time charter contract with Japan’s NYK for 2015-built capesize bulker New Orleans .

The charter commenced on December 3, and is at a rate of $15,500 per day through to between January 25, 2022 and March 25, 2022. The vessel was previously on charter to Cargill at $15,000 per day.

Diana says the deal will generate around $6.37m based on the minimum time charter period.

Earlier in the month, Diana Shipping fixed 2006-built panamax bulker Artemis to Glencore Agriculture.