Diana Shipping starts year with Solebay cape charter

New York-listed Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has started the year with a time charter deal with Hong Kong-based Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limied for the 2014-built capesize GP Zafirakis .

The charter is expected to commence on January 10, 2023, fixing the 179,492 dwt vessel through to between June 15, 2023, and August 15, 2023, at a daily rate of $17,000. The ship was earlier chartered to commodity trading giant Cargill at $22,750 per day.

The Semiramis Paliou-led company said the employment of the Marshall Island-flagged vessel should generate around $8.76m of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters