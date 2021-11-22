Diana Shipping fixes bulkers to Cargil and SwissMarine

New York-listed Diana Shipping has sealed three new time charter agreements for its bulk carrier fleet, expected to generate at least $21.1m of revenue.

The Greek owner has fixed the 2010-built post-panamax Alcmene to Singapore’s SwissMarine through to between December 22, 2022 and March 5, 2023, at a rate of $17,100 per day. The charter is expected to commence on November 24, 2021.

The company has also fixed two more ships to Cargil this month after securing a deal for the 2010-built kamsarmax Myrsini. Cargil has this time booked the 2014-built capesize G.P. Zafirakis from December 3, 2021 through to between November 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 at $22,750 per day. The vessel is currently employed by Koch Shipping, who is paying $13,200 per day.

In addition, Cargil will be paying $18,500 per day for the 2013-built panamax Ismene from November 23 until December 15 of this year, with options to extend it up to February 15, 2023. The vessel will earn $2,000 more per day compared to its previous charter with Tongli Shipping.

“The employments of Alcmene, G.P. Zafirakis and Ismene are anticipated to generate approximately $21.13m of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters,” Diana Shipping said in a release. The company currently operates a fleet of 36 bulkers.