Diana Shipping takes reduced rate for SwissMarine post-panamax charter extension

Greek owner Diana Shipping has agreed a time charter contract extension with Singapore’s SwissMarine for one of its post-panamax bulkers at close to 24% rate cut compared to a deal struck end-November last year.

The Semiramis Paliou-led bulker owner said the 2010-built Alcmene will continue with SwissMarine from December 27 earning $13,000 per day, a dayrate decrease of $4,100 on its current fixture.

The 93,193 dwt vessel has been fixed through to between January 10, 2024 and March 25, 2024.

The New York-listed company with a fleet of 43 bulkers on a fully delivered basis said it expects to earn at least $4.86m from the deal.