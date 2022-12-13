Splash Extra

Digital solutions for shipping’s EU ETS challenge

Shipowners will need to get their heads around complex European emissions rules coming in soon.

Photo of Splash SplashDecember 14, 2022
Extension of the European Union’s emission trading system will bring massive change to the shipping industry and there is a long to-do list for companies, says Friederike Hesse, co-founder and managing director of the German CO2 management startup zero44.

The EU ETS will require shipping companies to surrender allowances for 40% of verified emissions for 2024; 70% for 2025; and 100% for 2026 and beyond. As part of the ETS, all emissions emitted by vessels calling at an EU port for voyages wi...

