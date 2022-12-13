Digital solutions for shipping’s EU ETS challenge

Extension of the European Union’s emission trading system will bring massive change to the shipping industry and there is a long to-do list for companies, says Friederike Hesse, co-founder and managing director of the German CO2 management startup zero44.

The EU ETS will require shipping companies to surrender allowances for 40% of verified emissions for 2024; 70% for 2025; and 100% for 2026 and beyond. As part of the ETS, all emissions emitted by vessels calling at an EU port for voyages wi...