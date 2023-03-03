AmericasEuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea picks up $35m in vessel contracts off Brazil

Adis AjdinMarch 3, 2023
DOF Subsea has secured new deals worth combined more than $35m for two of its vessels in Brazil.

Petrobras has exercised an option for the diving support vessel Skandi Achiever. The extension will see the 2007-built DSV utilised for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and diving services until February 2024 in direct continuation with the current commitment.

In addition, to the recently signed 180-day firm contract for the 2006-built research and survey vessel Geoholm, DOF has now struck another deal to carry out survey services for the same period.

