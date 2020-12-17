Don’t get stranded

In the lexicon of climate change jargon, the term ‘stranded assets’ has become increasingly common this past year. Simply defined as something which once had a value or produced an income but which no longer does, assets become ‘stranded’ usually due to an external change from technology, regulation or behaviour. Whilst it has become an increasingly used term particularly with regards to the oil and gas industry, stranded assets have been with us for generations and you have plenty in your home...