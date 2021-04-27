Dry bulk turnaround

There’s plenty to celebrate right here, right now, but also something to think about for the months to come and something to remember from times past. These are the ups and downs of the month.

A month of ups

There is no one who lives in a dry bulk relationship that needs Viagra these days. The normal ranks of the ship sizes have also been reinstated with capesizes on top, and handysizes at the bottom. Freight rates are going from strength to strength.

But Splash Extra, would like to put some perspective to it – and advise anyone to avoid labelling this a dry bulk supercycle. As Connor MacLeod put it in the 1987 movie Highlander: “There can be only one”. For the dry bulk market, that one is August 2006 through September 2008. During that time, capesize freight rates averaged $61,200 per day, panamaxes hauled in $53,900 and handymaxes managed $45,300 per day. Those were the days.

2021 average freight rates for the three ship types that currently constitute the Baltic Dry Index are $18,800, $18,900 and $17,300, respectively – a meagre one-third of the hay days.

Presently, solid export volumes out of Brazil, in particular those that travel halfway around the globe, are fuelling the market. These cut across ship sizes and commodities. Once again, Chinese buyers hold the upper hand. The exporters are prioritising the number one buyer – at a price unknown to them by now.

And downs

Australian coal exports to China have come to a complete halt, that is of course if you believe in the Chinese customs data. Zero imports of Australian origin for the months of December through March. What makes this ridiculous beyond imagination is that the Chinese coal import data also accounts for coking coal, and not only the banned thermal coal.

Splash Extra puts more trust in Australian statistics, which reveal that 575,000 tonnes of coal left for China in December through February. A far cry though from the 25m tonnes shifted from December 2019 to February 2020. In total Australian dry bulk commodity exports to China are down by 16% (20.5m tonnes) in the first two months of 2021. Once again, Fortuna spoils the dry bulk market like a favoured child, when short hauls are exchanged for long ones.

And turnarounds

Amidst the best party in a decade, China has issued guidelines on cutting corn and soy in pig and poultry feed. Splash Extra does not expect this to become a sudden boomerang, but it does warn dry bulk operators that there is a glass ceiling, and that may be reached in 2021.

Many dry tears were cried while others drew a heartfelt sigh of relief, as the lion’s share of converted VLOCs were axed at high pace in 2020 and the early days of 2021. But a true giant is now signing off as the 364,767 dwt Berge Stahl (pictured) makes her lap of honour, leaving its Labuan lay-up site for Bangladesh. Only Knock Nevis reigns in the same heaven. May she rust in peace.