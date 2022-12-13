Middle EastTankers

Duba’s Teodor Shipping snaps up its first VLCC

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 13, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
AF van Rhijn / MarineTraffic

Dubai´s Teodor Shipping, a relatively young shipowner with a fleet of 14 tankers and a bitumen vessel, has snapped up its first VLCC.

Sources tell Splash that the Dubai-based owner is behind the most recent sale in the segment, a deal that was sealed at the beginning of the month, some days before the European Union implemented a six-pack of sanctions, including a partial embargo on Russian oil.

Sources tell Splash that Teodor laid down the winning bid for the 300,000 dwt, 2006 built-, Syfnos, a Universal-built ship, that was first reported sold for $56m to undisclosed buyers. This ship was sold by Greek tanker player, Aeolos Management which almost doubled its money on the VLCC compared to the purchase price in 2018.

The ship, currently at anchorage in Singapore, is widely tipped to ship Russian oil to clients in Asia with Dubai rapidly becoming a key shipowning centre for the ongoing movement of Russian crude.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 13, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button