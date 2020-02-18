Home Sector Operations Dublin bans Turkish livestock carrier pair February 18th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe, Operations

The Irish government has banned the operator of two regular livestock carriers, the Atlantic M and the Express 1, from calling at Irish ports.

The ships have fallen below standards set out by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM). The regulations stipulate that the performance level of companies operating livestock vessels must not be listed as low or very low on the performance tables of Port State Control published by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

Both vessels are operated by Turkish company, Emiroglu Deniz Nakliyati.