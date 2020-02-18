Dublin bans Turkish livestock carrier pair

February 18th, 2020 Europe, Operations 0 comments

The Irish government has banned the operator of two regular livestock carriers, the Atlantic M and the Express 1, from calling at Irish ports.

The ships have fallen below standards set out by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM). The regulations stipulate that the performance level of companies operating livestock vessels must not be listed as low or very low on the performance tables of Port State Control published by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

Both vessels are operated by Turkish company, Emiroglu Deniz Nakliyati.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

